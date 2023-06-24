‘The Bear’ actor Lionel Boyce on getting hands on — in the studio and the kitchen — for season 2

Actor Lionel Boyce stars as the baker Marcus in the hit FX series “The Bear.” Season two of the series, about a struggling Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago, is now streaming on Hulu. Boyce tells The Treatment he appreciates how creator Christopher Storer lets people into the creative and production process of the series. He also talks about his character’s more personal and dramatic storyline this season. And he reveals whether all his culinary training on the show led to him baking more at home.