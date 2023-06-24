Director Wes Anderson’s newest film “Asteroid City” takes place in a retro-futuristic 1955 and follows a family traveling to a Junior Stargazing convention in the midst of loss. The film is co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola and stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johannson, and Tom Hanks. Anderson tells The Treatment that setting the film during that time allowed him to unpack the post-World War II PTSD many experienced in the 1950s. He talks about why he is always looking towards the next project. And, he explains the joy of working with a film family along with having his own family at home.