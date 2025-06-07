How ‘The 2000 Year Old Man’ shaped comedian Carol Leifer's career

For decades, trailblazing comedian and Emmy-winner Carol Leifer has entertained audiences with her sharp wit and comedic talents — both on stage and behind the scenes. A seasoned stand-up comic, she has also lent her writing brilliance to iconic, fan-favorite shows like Seinfeld, Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Hacks. Leifer’s latest project finds her expanding her creative repertoire as an author. Teaming with fellow comedy writer Rick Mitchell, she co-authored the hilarious and practical book How to Write a Funny Speech...for a Wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Graduation & Every Other Event You Didn't Want to Go to in the First Place.

More: Comedian Carol Leifer wants you to shine in your next speech (The Treatment, 2025)

For her Treat, Leifer credits Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks' classic sketch-turned-comedy album The 2000 Year Old Man as a major influence on her life and career. It was a staple in her household growing up, igniting her passion for comedy and fueling her ambition to bring joy through laughter.

More: Carol Leifer (The Treatment, 2001)

This segment has been edited and condensed for clarity.

I have to say, what had the most impact on me was Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks' comedy album, The 2000 Year Old Man.

Growing up in my generation, what your parents listened to was what everybody listened to. There was one phonograph and the family was the captive audience.

My parents were both big comedy lovers, and they played this The 2000 Year Old Man album all the time, so much that I could lip-sync it at this point.

There was so much laughter growing up in my house. And not only laughter, but it really made me want to be funny. Making people laugh like those two with that album did in my house was such an impetus for me to really seek out the joy of laughing and making other people laugh. To the point [that] when I went to college at SUNY Binghamton - Harpur College, and I met Paul Weiser, we both knew that album and knew it word by word.

It's not only an influence on me but other people of my generation. So when I think of that album, I think about my family and me wanting to go into comedy.