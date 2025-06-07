Filmmaker Wes Anderson often works with the same actors from project to project, but there is one person he has collaborated with more than any other — the inimitable Bill Murray. These collabs include 1998’s Rushmore, 2004’s The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and now The Phoenician Scheme, which premiered last month at the Cannes Film Festival.

Anderson and Murray spoke with Elvis Mitchell in the Elvis Suite at Cannes. Anderson recalled his first conversation with Murray around making Rushmore. Murray, meanwhile, noted that he doesn’t feel boxed in by Anderson’s exacting directorial style and that Anderson’s scripts only begin to tell the story of the film that will be made.