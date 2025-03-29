Zach Braff reflects on 20 life changing years of the ‘Garden State’ OST

Actor and director Zach Braff is probably best known for his star turn as medical student John “J.D.” Dorian in the long running comedy Scrubs, for which he received an Emmy nomination. However, he says his most personal and impactful project was his 2004 directorial debut, Garden State. That film, which Braff also wrote and starred in, follows a depressed actor who returns home to his small New Jersey town after his mother’s death — rekindling relationships and building new ones along his journey. More than 20 years after its release, fans still approach Braff regularly about how Garden State affected them. The film’s Grammy winning soundtrack, which was hand picked by Braff, turns 20 this year and to celebrate that milestone, Braff has organized a benefit concert at the Greek Theater featuring most of the artists who appear on the album. The show is happening on March 29, but by April 6 it will be available to stream on veeps.com/gardenstate. Proceeds from the concert will go to one of Braff’s favorite charities, Midnight Mission.

Braff tells The Treatment about how many situations from Garden State were plucked from his own life, his gratitude for the film’s enduring relevance, and the thrill of having artists like Coldplay, Simon and Garfunkel, and The Shins all agree to release their music for the film.