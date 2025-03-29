Writer China Miéville talks 25 years of ‘Perdido Street Station’

Writer China Miéville’s works often fall into the “new weird” genre of fiction, given its particular combination of sci-fi and fantasy. His writing has been showered with literary awards, and has included novels, novellas, children’s books, and comic books. Perhaps his best known work is the 2000 steampunk novel Perdido Street Station, which follows a scientist living in the fictional city Bas-Lag. A new limited edition of the book is being published by Folio Society to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original novel.

Miéville tells The Treatment about wanting to create the feeling of culture shock in an unfamiliar city in Perdido Street Station. Plus, he discusses putting “slightly hopeless” protagonists in his work and using randomness in his fiction.