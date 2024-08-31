Zoë Kravitz on making her directorial debut with ‘Blink Twice’

Zoë Kravitz has built her career as an actor by constantly challenging herself. Her standout roles include Bonnie in HBO’s buzzy drama series Big Little Lies, Catwoman in 2022’s The Batman, and the lead character Rob in the 2020 TV adaptation of High Fidelity. Her latest challenge places her behind the camera as she makes her directorial debut with the horror film Blink Twice — starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

Kravitz tells The Treatment about her cinematic influences, calling the shots for Blink Twice, and questioning why more women aren’t encouraged to take on roles in film beyond acting.

