Newly minted cinematographer Giovani Ribisi loves a storyboard

Giovanni Ribisi memorably played Phoebe Buffay’s oddball half-brother Frank Jr. on Friends, but often shows agility and range in dramas including Saving Private Ryan, Lost in Translation, and the Prime Video series Sneaky Pete.

Now he’s revealing another facet of his creativity as cinematographer for the twisty serial killer film Strange Darling, directed by JT Mollner. Ribisi tells The Treatment about the film feeling (in some ways) like several movies in one. Plus, he shares his admiration of Mollner’s risk taking, and why he’s a fan of storyboarding.