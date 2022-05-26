In danger of failing out of school, Aric Allen conned his way up to a dilapidated cabin in the mountains of the Tonto National Forest for college credit. He planned to spend 10 weeks in total solitude, hoping to write a novel.

“I had no electricity, I had one wood stove, no phone, no toilet. There was an outhouse. … I was going to be completely isolated for 10 weeks. … I was going to write a novel. I didn't have an outline of a novel, an idea for a novel, I’d never written part of a novel or even a decent short story,” he says.

Instead, he collected his thoughts in a spiral-bound notebook. The pages reveal a time of youth-filled panic and loneliness, and “a lot of notebook pages thinking about women.”

Eventually Allen’s experience of isolation at the cabin forced him to sit comfortably with himself – a feeling he’d be able to harness forever.

“I learned that I can be alone. I went up there lonely, and left knowing how to be alone, which helped me a couple years ago when the world shut down. I felt like I was in the cabin again. I guess that's why I wanted to tell you this story.”

