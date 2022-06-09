Olvera Street is a brick-lined alley that is part market, part theme park, part living museum located at the El Pueblo de Los Angeles. This alleyway is LA’s oldest street and is also home to 84 small family businesses, most of which have been there for decades.

For thousands of years, this spot was Tongva and Gabrielino land. Then came the Spanish conquest, Mexican Revolution, and American annexation. The Mexican marketplace we know today opened on Easter Sunday 1930.

Olvera Street was the brainchild of a white woman, Christine Sterling, who didn’t speak Spanish and had never been to Mexico, but who created this make-believe Mexicoland in downtown Los Angeles.

Today, Olvera Street is a popular tourist spot, the destination with decades worth of school field trips, and a place locals hang out on weekends after church and before Dodgers games.

But from the moment it opened, this place has been full of contradictions. Some Angelenos say Olvera Street is a tourist trap, or a monument to cultural appropriation. At the same time, it has supported generations of local Latino families.

In this episode, Producer Mike Schilitt explores Olvera Street’s surprising history, talking to merchant families who’ve worked at the marketplace for decades.

Mike attends the first in-person Blessing of the Animals event since COVID decimated the lives and livelihoods of all Olvera Street merchants.

And he introduces listeners to a colorful cast of characters — Sterling, known as “the mother of Olvera Street,” Mexican muralist and avowed Communist, David Alfaro Siqueiros, and a mixed-race Scottish-Native American orphan girl named Ramona, who never actually existed, yet inspired millions to make Los Angeles their home.

This episode is part of a three-part series. Part three is in production, but you can listen to part one below.

More: What’s in a street name: Olvera Street was meant to help poor Latinos survive