In the U.S., International student nisha venkat recently started identifying as queer and non-binary. But at home in Dubai, setting their preference on Tinder to meet “all genders” is illegal and nisha can be inprisoned or deported if convicted of homexuality, or “cross-dressing.” So, when nisha went to Dubai recently to surprise their father on his birthday, they didn’t know what to expect.

In this episode, nisha navigates these two very different worlds of gender identity. Despite the challenges they face, nisha finds hope because they are not alone.