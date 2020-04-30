The Philosophy of the Flying Saucers

Seth discovers an old reel to reel recording of a man discussing flying saucers, a secret language, and a race of evil aliens living in caves below the Mojave desert. Seth realizes that the man on the tape is his father, who was part of what could be America’s first viral conspiracy theory; The Shaver Mysteries.





Copy of Amazing Stories, March 1945. Photo credit: Ziff-Davis Publishing / Robert Gibson Jones (CC BY 2.0)



The Shaver Mystery. Photo courtesy of Seth Whaland.



Photo courtesy of Seth Whaland.



Vaughn Greene’s library. Photo courtesy of Will McCarthy.



