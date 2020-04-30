Seth discovers an old reel to reel recording of a man discussing flying saucers, a secret language, and a race of evil aliens living in caves below the Mojave desert. Seth realizes that the man on the tape is his father, who was part of what could be America’s first viral conspiracy theory; The Shaver Mysteries.
The Philosophy of the Flying Saucers
Reporter: Will McCarthy is a freelance audio producer and master’s student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.
Editor: Bob Carlson & Carla Green
Theme Music by Alex Weston, with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music, Musical saw + vocals by Krissy Barker
Bob Carlson
Bob Carlson