The Transmogrifier

Hosted by
Imagine entering a giant machine that sucks you in one end, and spits you out the other side as something completely different. That describes the transmogrifier — a fantastical device from the Calvin and Hobbes comic strips. Over the last couple of years, it feels like everyone has been through the transmogrifier in one way or another. In this episode, stories of the transmogrified. Unfictional producer Bob Carlson watches his two children go through the transmogrifier and come out unexpectedly as grown-ups. Meanwhile, almost every element of producer Jaime Roque’s life was upended by the transmorgrifier: new job, marriage, and prospective fatherhood.

These last couple of years have felt like everyone’s lives have been through a giant machine that sucks you in one end, and spits you the other - fundamentally changed. That’s the transmogrifier - a word from an old Calvin and Hobbes comic. We’ve all been through it during the pandemic, and no one came out the same way we went in. No one was spared.  

UnFictional producer Bob Carlson watched his two children, Matthew and Tess, go through the transmogrifier and come out unexpectedly as grown-ups. Listen to Bob and Tess Carlson’s 2016 episode: Tess vs. the Roller Coaster.  

Meanwhile almost every element of producer Jaime Roque was upended by the effects of the transmogrifier: new job, marriage and prospective fatherhood. 


Jaime Roque and his wife Melina display the ultrasound photo of their first child. Photo courtesy of Jaime Roque

Credits

Host:

Bob Carlson

Producers:

Bob Carlson, Jaime Roque, Anna Buss

Editor: Bob Carlson 

Guests: Matthew and Tess Carson, Bob’s children; Melina Roque, Jaime’s wife

Special thanks to: Calvin and Hobbes

Theme Music by Alex Weston, with music help from Joe Augustine and Narrative Music, Musical saw + vocals by Krissy Barker.