‘Welcome to LA’ is not putting out a new episode this week. We’ll have one for you next week. It’s called “What’s Ours” and it’s about the history of redlining in Southern California and how Black families are being priced-out of LA and moving to the high Desert.

In the meantime, here are some other podcasts that you should listen to.

Uncivil: A show about the stories that have been left out of the history of America’s Civil War

Ear Hustle: Stories from inside San Quentin prison.

1619: A look at how slavery has transformed America

Code Switch: A podcast on race, ethnicity and culture, how they play out in our lives and communities, and how all of this is shifting.

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?: George the Poet takes on inner-city life with inventive storytelling, music and fiction.

The Heart: The Heart is made by a diverse community of writers, radio makers and artists who make personal documentaries that explore power dynamics, love, and race.

Another Round: Heben Nigatu, Tracy Clayton and special guests raise a glass and engage in a lively discussion on race, gender, pop culture and squirrels.

It’s Been A Minute: Each week NPR reporter Sam Sanders interviews people in the culture who deserve your attention, and invites fellow journalists to discuss the biggest news stories of the week.

Pod Save the People: Organizer and activist DeRay Mckesson explores news, culture, social justice, and politics with fellow activists Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Sam Sinyangwe, and writer Dr. Clint Smith. They cover the news with a focus on overlooked stories that impact people of color.