Hertha BSC has had a tough Bundesliga season so far, but there’s hope on the horizon. German soccer legend Jürgen Klinsmann took over as head coach in late November. Can he save Hertha?

Studio Berlin host Erik Kirschbaum talks about Klinsmann and Hertha’s future with Claus Vetter, deputy sports editor for Der Tagesspiegel, RBB’s managing sports editor Dirk Walsdorff and Kres Harrington, sports reporter for Deutsche Welle.