Facing the gender pay gap in Germany

Despite laws to close the gender pay gap, Germany’s gap remains one of the largest among all EU countries. As Berlin celebrates the second official International Women’s Day, Studio Berlin takes a look at how far Germany has come and speaks with Berlin women who are working for greater gender equality.

Studio Berlin host Nikki Motson is joined by Tina Limbird from the Girls Gearing Up International Leadership Academy, Stefanie Bickert from the Business Professional Women network and Equal Pay Day, and Yvonne Büdenhölzer from Berliner Theatertreffen and the recipient of the 2020 Berlin Women’s Prize for outstanding work to foster gender equality.