How are asylum-seekers in the EU faring during the Coronavirus pandemic?

Few leaders in EU states agree on what should happen to people who flee to Europe to escape war and poverty.

Studio Berlin host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson explores this sensitive topic with Joanna Kakissis, an international correspondent whose stories air on NPR and This American Life, and James Kanter, founder and editor of the progressive politics podcast “EU Scream.” We also hear from Jane Wangare, a volunteer with “Women in Exile,” and a female asylum-seeker in the eastern German city of Suhl whose refugee center was locked down because of a COVID-19 threat.