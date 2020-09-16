How connected are Germans really 30 years after reunification

On Oct. 3, 1990, less than a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall, East and West Germany were reunited. Late Chancellor Helmut Kohl called it a “dream come true” after more than 40 years of division. For East Germans in particular, reunification meant access to new opportunity and freedoms, but the process of growing together brought trials and tribulations that sowed animosity between East and West Germans. Thirty years later, what does German unity look like?

Host Sumi Somaskanda discusses the ups and downs of Germany’s transformation with Anke Domscheit-Berg, parliamentarian for die Linke (the Left Party), and historian Ned Richardson-Little from the University of Erfurt. We also hear from Ekkard Bäuerle, who moved from West to East Germany in the late 90s, and Valerie Schönian who was born after the fall of the Berlin Wall and is the author of the book, “Ostbewusstsein.”