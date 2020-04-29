How much should Germany rely on contact tracing apps in the fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic?

Developers worldwide are working on contact tracing apps that track the spread of the coronavirus through Bluetooth technology – that means, if you’ve come into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, you’ll be notified. But how much do these apps actually help, and how much privacy do users have to give up?

Studio Berlin host Sylvia Cunningham is joined by Shashank Bengali, a Los Angeles Times correspondent based in Singapore, Chris Köver, who writes about digital rights for Netzpolitik.org, and Andrea Renda, a senior fellow at the Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels.