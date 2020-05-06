How will the COVID-19 pandemic change Europe's relationship with Beijing?

Hosted by
Lawmakers from across the European Union are urging transparency from China, with growing calls for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. How will the COVID-19 pandemic change Europe and Germany’s relationship with Beijing? And among the many challenges to globalization, is this pandemic the biggest?

Host Sumi Somaskanda is joined by Noah Barkin, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund and fellow Studio Berlin host; Lucrezia Poggetti, a research associate at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS); and Amrita Narlikar, president of the German Institute of Global and Area Studies (GIGA).

Credits

Host:
Sumi Somaskanda

Producer:
Monika Müller-Kroll