How will the "Mietendeckel" affect Berlin renters and landlords?

This week on Studio Berlin, we talk about Berlin’s five-year rent freeze, which came into effect last Sunday. Will it lead to positive changes for Berlin’s renters, or will it slow down housing construction and scare away new investors?

Studio Berlin host Erik Kirschbaum takes a closer look with Wibke Werner, deputy director of the Berliner Mieterverein, Joel Dullroy, reporter for Deutsche Welle and the producer of a podcast called “Rent Freeze,” and Burkard Dregger, faction leader of the CDU in the Abgeordnetenhaus, the House of Representatives, in Berlin.