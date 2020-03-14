Lockdowns, travel bans, cancellations - what's being done to contain COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly changing our lives. This week, Studio Berlin host Sylvia Cunningham looks at where we are in this health crisis and what measures are being taken to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. She’s joined by Dr. Margaret Harris from the World Health Organization (WHO), journalist and fellow Studio Berlin host Erik Kirschbaum, and Klaus Warmedinger, a German business economist who’s been living in China for the past two years.