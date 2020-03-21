Pedaling towards a paradigm shift?

In the first six weeks of 2020, five cyclists were killed in road traffic in Berlin, propelling cycling advocates to demand more protection for people on their bikes.

In this episode of Studio Berlin, we take a closer look at the city’s cycling infrastructure and Berlin’s mobility law. When the law came into effect in 2018, it was meant to mark a “paradigm shift” in the city’s transport policies. So where are we now?

Studio Berlin host Sylvia Cunningham is joined by Nikolas Linck, spokesperson for the German National Cyclists’ Association (ADFC) and Julia Jarass, who researches mobility and urban development at the Institute of Transport Research at the German Aerospace Center in Berlin.