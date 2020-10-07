Should children in Germany have more rights?

Do children in Germany deserve more of a say? Should the voting age here be dropped to 14? These ideas are being discussed in Germany as criticism mounts over the way society treats its younger members.

A recent survey by the children’s charity, Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk, or the German Children’s Fund, found a majority believe that children’s interests have been neglected during the coronavirus pandemic. Host Sylvia Cunningham unpacks these findings with Nina Ohlmeier from the German Children’s Fund; 16-year-old Mathilda Gross who is a member of the Children’s and Youth Council at the charity, and Dr. Stephan Gerbig, a researcher and policy adviser for the German Institute for Human Rights.