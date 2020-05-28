Soccer is back in Germany, should other countries follow suit?

The Bundesliga resumed this month with soccer teams playing to empty stadiums. It’s the first major sports league in the world to restart amid the coronavirus health crisis. But is this a manageable solution in the pandemic era for soccer and other sports? And how are fans reacting to the so-called “ghost games”?

Host Erik Kirschbaum is joined by Alima Hotakie, a broadcast sports journalist at Deutsche Welle, and Claus Vetter, sports editor for the daily newspaper Der Tagesspiegel. We also hear from two die-hard soccer fans in Berlin and Alexander Fuchs, who is in charge of sport policy at the regional sports federation, the Landessportbund Berlin.