Studio Berlin Broadcast March 24, 2020: Does Germany deserve the acolytes it's receiving for its handling of COVID-19?

Chancellor Angela Merkel's handling of the COVID-19 crisis is being praised around the world. In this week's special edition of Studio Berlin, host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson explores whether the acolytes are deserved, or whether Germany should take more drastic action to curb the pandemic. Joining her via phone are Andreas Kluth of Bloomberg News Service, Henning Hoff of the Berlin Policy Journal and fellow Studio Berlin host Sumi Somaskanda.