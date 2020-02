A new law will go into effect on March 1: the Skilled Immigration Act. Why is Germany in need of skilled workers from non-EU countries and is Germany ready to welcome them?

Studio Berlin host Sumi Somaskanda takes a closer look at Germany’s Skilled Immigration Act with her guests, Michaelle Nintcheu, researcher for the German government’s portal “Make it in Germany,” and Sophia Burton, co-founder of Migration Matters, a non-profit based in Berlin.