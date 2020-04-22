This week Germany is trying to restart part of its economy and public life, but is loosening restrictions the right way out of the COVID-19 crisis?

Studio Berlin host Sumi Somaskanda examines Germany’s plan for a gradual return to normality and takes an in-depth look into the medical effort to contain the coronavirus. She is joined by Professor Ulrike Protzer, director of the Institute of Virology at the Technical University of Munich; fellow Studio Berlin host Erik Kirschbaum; Ayten Doğan, who is with the SPD and Berlin commissioner for Integration and Migration, and secondary school teacher Ryan Plocher.