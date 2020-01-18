Unpicking the European Green Deal

It’s being called Europe’s “man on the moon moment”: The European Green Deal is Europe’s ambitious plan to become the world’s first climate neutral continent. The deadline is 2050, and the price tag starts at 1 trillion euros.

This week on Studio Berlin, host Nikki Motson dives into the details of the historic deal with Tim McPhie, European Commission spokesperson for climate action and energy, Karsten Neuhoff, head of the climate policy department at the German Institute for Economics, and Oldag Caspar, climate policy expert at the NGO, Germanwatch.