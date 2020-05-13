What are the options for leisure travel in the time of COVID-19?

It’s high time to book that summer vacation, but what options for leisure travel are there in the time of a pandemic? Is it even safe to travel domestically or internationally? And what will happen to tourism in Berlin?

Host Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson explores these questions with Elizabeth Becker, an award-winning journalist and author of “Overbooked: The Exploding Business of Travel and Tourism,” travel writer Katherine Alex Beaven, whose articles appear in Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet and Travel+Leisure; hidden europe magazine co-founder Nicky Gardner, who is the author of “Europe by Rail: The Definitive Guide,” and visitBerlin CEO Burkhard Kieker.