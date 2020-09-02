What would you do with an extra 1,200 euros per month with no strings attached?

The debate over unconditional basic income is not a new one, but it has gotten more attention in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis. A new long-term study on how society would change if people were to receive a basic income is underway in Germany. The pilot project will involve 120 participants who receive a basic income over the course of three years and hundreds more in a control group who do not.

Host Sylvia Cunningham talks with Michael Bohmeyer, co-founder of the Berlin nonprofit “Mein Grundeinkommen” that is behind the pilot project and Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) in Berlin. We also hear from Sabine Heißner, who received a basic income from “Mein Grundeinkommen” in 2019; Alan Posener, a Berlin-based journalist and staunch critic of unconditional basic income; and Antti Jauhiainen, chairman of the economic think tank Parecon Finland.