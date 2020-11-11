Who will succeed Angela Merkel?

Angela Merkel is the second-longest serving chancellor in modern German history. Recent polls show that German confidence in her is high, but the chancellor has made it clear she will not seek a fifth term in next year’s election. What were Merkel’s accomplishments and missteps over the past 15 years? And who is her possible successor?

Host Sylvia Cunningham discusses the chancellor’s legacy with one of Merkel’s biographers, Stefan Kornelius; Constanze Stelzenmüller from the Brookings Institution in Washington D.C.; Hans Kundnani from Chatham House in London, and Berlin-based ARD journalist Franka Welz.