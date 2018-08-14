Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament with Good Food's Evan Kleiman

Welcome to Gustavo's Tortilla Tournament! • May the best contestant win! •
Southern California is in the midst of a tortilla renaissance. Everyone from home cooks to loncheras, mom-and-pops to high-end spots know tortillas are more than just vessels for tacos and burritos. But which is the best?
SoCal muckraker and author of Taco USA Gustavo Arellano and Good Food host Evan Kleiman are scouring Southern California for the best corn and flour tortillas. They're visiting supermarkets and mercados, restaurants and factories, new spots and places that have been around for generations, using the following criteria: does the tortilla reheat well? Will it quesadilla? And, more importantly, how does it taste?
Masa
Madness
32 corn, 32 flour. Winner take all.
Follow along as tortillas from all over the Southland compete for the top spot. The final four will face off live on Sept. 16 at the LA River Center & Gardens. Find out once and for all: Corn, or flour? The winner takes home the Golden Tortilla—an actual, golden tortilla!
Corn
Flour
The Quest
Go on your own journey to discover tortillas all over the Southland. Find out more about all the tortillas and their makers on Good Food.
Sunday, September 16, 2018
3:00PM to 7:00PM
LA River Center & Gardens
