Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament with Good Food's Evan Kleiman

In•Search•of

the•Best

Who will win the Golden Tortilla?

Southern California is in the midst of a tortilla renaissance. Everyone from home cooks to loncheras, mom-and-pops to high-end spots know tortillas are more than just vessels for tacos and burritos. But which is the best?

SoCal muckraker and author of Taco USA Gustavo Arellano and Good Food host Evan Kleiman are scouring Southern California for the best corn and flour tortillas. They're visiting supermarkets and mercados, restaurants and factories, new spots and places that have been around for generations, using the following criteria: does the tortilla reheat well? Will it quesadilla? And, more importantly, how does it taste?