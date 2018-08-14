ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament with Good Food's Evan Kleiman

Welcome to Gustavo's Tortilla Tournament! • May the best contestant win! • 

Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament with Good Food's Evan Kleiman

Sunday
September•16

3:00PM•to•7:00PM
LA•River•Center•&•Gardens

R•S•V•P•
Now

In•Search•of
the•Best

Who will win the Golden Tortilla?

Southern California is in the midst of a tortilla renaissance. Everyone from home cooks to loncheras, mom-and-pops to high-end spots know tortillas are more than just vessels for tacos and burritos. But which is the best?

SoCal muckraker and author of Taco USA Gustavo Arellano and Good Food host Evan Kleiman are scouring Southern California for the best corn and flour tortillas. They're visiting supermarkets and mercados, restaurants and factories, new spots and places that have been around for generations, using the following criteria: does the tortilla reheat well? Will it quesadilla? And, more importantly, how does it taste?

Masa
Madness

32 corn, 32 flour. Winner take all.

Follow along as tortillas from all over the Southland compete for the top spot. The final four will face off live on Sept. 16 at the LA River Center & Gardens. Find out once and for all: Corn, or flour? The winner takes home the Golden Tortilla—an actual, golden tortilla!

Corn

Flour

1st Round
1 La Princesita
16 Guerrero
8 El Metate
9 La Tolteca
5 La Venadita
12 Cardenas
4 Puntas Cabras
13 La Corona
6 El Gallo Giro
11 Kernel of Truth
3 Amapola Market
14 La Mano Tortilleria
7 Northgate
10 La Mazorca
2 La Flor de Mexicali
15 Trader Joe's
2nd Round
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
3rd Round
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
Quarter Finals
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
Semifinals
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
Semifinals
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
Quarter Finals
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
3rd Round
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
2nd Round
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
1st Round
1 Burritos La Palma
16 Mission
8 Nancy's Tortilleria
9 Northgate
5 Romero's
12 Leyva's Mexican Food
4 Mexicali Taco
13 El Marranito
6 Homestate
11 La Reina Market
3 Carrillo's Tortilleria
14 Ortega 120
7 Jimenez Market
10 Huicho's Bakery
2 Loqui
15 Trader Joe's
1 Taco Maria
16 El Super
8 Ruben's Tortilleria
9 Vallarta's
5 Los Cinco Puntos
12 Maria's Tortillas
4 La Imperial
13 Tortilleria La Fiesta
6 Miramar Tortilleria
11 Hornitos Mercado
3 El Toro Market
14 La Gloria Mexican Foods
7 Tortilleria La California
10 Expresion Oaxaqueña
2 Guisados
15 Superior Grocers
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
¿?¿?
1 La Azteca Tortilleria
16 El Super
8 Acapulco Tortilleria
9 Ramona's Mexican Foods
5 La Monarca
12 Cardenas Market
4 Diana's
13 Maxi Foods
6 Graciana Tamale Factory
11 El Comal
3 Salazar
14 First Street
7 La Fortaleza
10 Vallarta's
2 Sonoratown
15 Superior Grocers
split-tortilla.png

The Quest

Go on your own journey to discover tortillas all over the Southland. Find out more about all the tortillas and their makers on Good Food.

tortilla-bottom.png

R•S•V•P•

Sunday, September 16, 2018
3:00PM to 7:00PM
LA River Center & Gardens

Fill out the form below to RSVP

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed