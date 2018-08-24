ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close
msq18-hero-spacer.png
msq18-frame.png
msq18-door.gif
msq18-title.png

Saturday, October 27

9:00pm - 2:00am

Historic Los Angeles Theatre

21+

msq18-hero-spacer.png

Limited Member Only Pre-Sale

Buy Pre-Sale Tickets

Not a member? Become one instantly.

Your member number will be emailed to you immediately!

New location in the heart of DTLA at the historic Los Angeles Theatre!
Limited number of tickets at a discounted price. Masquerade will sell out!

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed