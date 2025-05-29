5 Songs to Hear This Week: Death In Vegas, Salami Rose Joe Louis, 54 Ultra

Hey! Did you know that there’s an entire aspect of KCRW music discovery that you might be missing out on? Fear not, because our 5 Songs to Hear This Week newsletter is now a weekly feature on our website. Watch this space for rundowns of the five songs that you need in your life immediately, curated by KCRW Music staff. Don’t want to wait for your latest taste of fresh tunes? Sign up for the Tuesday newsletter here, and have ‘em delivered directly to your inbox.

Salami Rose Joe Louis – “Motorway (Feat. Flanafi)”

Let’s ease in with this hypnotic drive from Salami Rose Joe Louis (citizen name Lindsay Olsen). Her understated approach pairs oh-so-nicely with a fluidic guitar + keys production from Flanafi. LA folks, she plays on Thursday, June 12 at the Moroccan Lounge so go see her IRL.

Death In Vegas – “Death Mask”

Here’s a track that will remind every last atom in your earthly body that it is coursing with life. Death in Vegas is a mainstay in London’s electro-techno world, and their expertise gleaned from years of soaking in those sounds is evident on this undulating track. Tune in for an undone-on-purpose presentation of heart-pumping percussive layers and piercing synths.

Matmos – “The Rust Belt”

And now for something completely different… This track is a thesis on metal. Literal metal. From the humble aluminum can, to a steel railing in Switzerland; this production is entirely composed of metal objects played like instruments, chopped, mixed, and distorted into music. It’s absolutely essential to pair this song’s listening experience with its visual companion, a painstakingly shot and animated collection of found items sourced via metal detection: rings, keys, nails, coins, etc. Altogether it’s a trip, and it’s on tour. Catch Matmos at 2220 Arts on Friday, July 11 — presented by KCRW.

54 Ultra – “No Tengo Valor”

Don’t think too hard about enjoying this vintage-flavored single from 54 Ultra — the solo project of New Jersey artist, musician, and producer JohnAnthony. We don’t know much except this: it sounds pretty damn good. And maybe that’s entirely the point of this easy, breezy, bilingual pleasure jam. P.S. If you’re picking up what he’s putting down (and you’re in LA) get yourself waitlisted for one or both of his intimate headlining shows on June 3 and 4 at El Cid.

Josiah Flores – “La Lucha”

We love a protest song, especially one that makes you think (or rethink) about some of life’s biggest questions. Who belongs where? What does it mean to be “of a place?” This single’s got answers: “We were here before, and we’re stayin’ for good.” With guitars, harmonica, and vocals, Josiah Flores presents an homage to the generations of POC and migrants who have built and tended the USA.