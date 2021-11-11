Get ready for Desert Daze 2021 with this far out playlist, man

We’re constantly racking our brains here at KCRW, trying to figure out why more festivals don’t take place in the fall. Especially here in the Southland. Standing, walking, dancing... it all starts to feel near impossible when you're faced with the prospect of doing it in peak heat wave season, as so many festivals seem wont to require.

Desert Daze gets it. Not only is their line up is an absolute dream of psychedelic, experimental, and farout KCRW favorites (as per usual), but their ingenious planning skills allow you the chance to watch some of the best live acts around on the gloriously lush and well-tempered shores of Lake Perris. No obnoxious influencers. No towering brand activations. Just good people and good vibes.

It all goes down this weekend — that’s Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14 — with headlining sets from The War On Drugs, Kamasi Washington, and Toro y Moi, plus a clutch of rising young guns and left of the dial favorites that make for an utterly stacked affair. There’s also Outer Space stage with DJ sets and late night sets in the camping village, sound baths, and way too much more to list out here. Which is why we’re sharing a curated playlist featuring so many of the songs that we’re hoping to hear this weekend. Put ears on it below and get ready for lift off.



Passes, single day tickets, and camping are all still available, and Thursday is a federal holiday so… extra long weekend anyone? Can’t wait to see y’all there.