Just Like Heaven fest returns with Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, M.I.A. and more

Here’s some good news to start your week with: Just Like Heaven, the festival celebrating the era-defining indie greats of the 2000s, is back with a second edition on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

And pals, let us tell you, this lineup is a doozy. Look forward to sets from Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, and M.I.A., alongside Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, The Hives, Wolf Parade, Peaches, Cut Copy, Santigold, and so much more. Get ready to dance, swoon, and let your mid-‘00s indie freak flag fly oh so free.

The fest returns at a new location on the rolling greens of Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, following its inaugural 2019 edition in Long Beach with the likes of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, MGMT, and others.

The presale for 2022 kicks off this Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m. PST. Sign up now for early access to tickets at Justlikeheavenfest.com.

Payment plans are available with 20% down and 4 equal payments. The fest is touting a special *luxurious* experience with several new ticket package offerings in 2022, which include Clubhouse and Clubhouse Platinum.

Check out the full lineup below. We can’t wait to see you there.

Just Like Heaven 2022

Interpol

Modest Mouse

The Shins

M.I.A.

Bloc Party

Franz Ferdinand

The Hives

Santigold

Chromeo

Wolf Parade

Cut Copy

The Cribs

The Raveonettes

The Go! Team

Peaches

Yelle

!!!

Kele Okereke (DJ set)

Geographer

Islands

Them Jeans (DJ set)