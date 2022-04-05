Live from Anne’s Backyard: Jensen McRae

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

KCRW: When you're writing, what comes first, the words or the melodies?

Jensen McRae: It definitely depends from song to song. For the most part, I start from a lyrical standpoint … I love to write from titles first. People eat with their eyes. So if you're scrolling through Spotify and see an interesting title, then you’re much more inclined to click on that than something that you've seen before. Generally, a line will come to me and I will try to honor that line melodically. I'll sing as many melodies as I can until I find something that feels right, and then I'll just follow that impulse as far as it goes.

Tell us about your debut single “White Boy.” I relate to that story, as a brown girl in a lot of white spaces. Is that autobiographical for you?

It's absolutely autobiographical. I wrote it when I was 20. But as I was writing it, I realized it was basically a recollection of my entire life up to that point. It's not about one person in particular. It's about every experience I ever had leading up to this moment of needing to write about it.

It’s a hell of a way to step onto the scene and introduce yourself. What made you choose that as your debut single?

It was the song that I feel was most transformational for me as a writer. After I finished it was when I felt a real clarity of purpose in a way that I hadn't before. And it was the song that I performed that ultimately got the attention of my manager and my producer. It led me to so many opportunities, opened up a lot of possibilities for me, and it felt like a very strong statement to make as a debut single for an artist.

For that reason, it felt really important, because everything that was and is to follow is also very bold. I have a pretty strong stance about everything. And I wanted to make my point of view and perspective really clear. … It felt like an excellent opening statement.