Valida sits in for Anthony Valadez.
Valida guest hosts
Valida sits in for Anthony Valadez.
FROM THIS EPISODE
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]
CREDITS
Host:
Valida
More From Anthony Valadez
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Music Blog
November Concert Picks from Rhythm Planet Saturday, November 3 | Kenny Barron Quintet | Segerstrom Center for the Arts (Costa Mesa) At the age of 75, Kenny Barron is, quite simply, one of the finest jazz pianists… Read More
KCRW Music Blog
Christine and the Queens Live on MBE Christine and the Queens music is seductive, sexy and full of desire, while also feeling raw and vulnerable. Add to this a glimmer of Michael Jackson, Slim Shady, G-Funk, and… Read More