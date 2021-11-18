Glasgow’s The Blue Nile are the very archetype of a modern cult band. They released only two albums in a decade’s time — “A Walk Across the Rooftops” (1984) and “Hats” (1989) — and both were canonized as instant classics.

Deirdre was an early and obsessive fan of the trio, so when they touched down in LA in August 1985, “SNAP!” was one of their only stops. Deirdre talks with the band about the long genesis of their debut, their collective struggle with self-doubt, and their imminent preparations for their second album.