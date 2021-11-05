In 1988, Brian Wilson ended eleven years of musical silence on wax with the release of his self-titled debut solo album. Knowing Wilson's proclivity for unfinished, ill-fated, and abandoned projects, the release of the album alone was cause for enormous fanfare, but few were prepared for the excellence of the final product.

The lead single, "Love and Mercy," has become one of Wilson's most iconic songs, and the album's closer, "Rio Grande," was as expansive and ambitious as any other studio-bound creation in his catalogue. Wilson sat down with Deirdre at KCRW on June 28, 1988 to discuss the album's complicated genesis, co-writer Jeff Lynne's propensity for shades, and his struggles with solitude and loneliness.