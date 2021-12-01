After the breakup of Camper Van Beethoven, former frontman David Lowery ended up in LA as "totally a lost soul," in his words. In this transitional period, he reconnected with Deirdre, who invited him onto "SNAP!" as a guest DJ on the evening of July 30, 1990. Selections include The Chills, Eleventh Dream Day, Yo La Tengo, and The Silos.