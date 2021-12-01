*
David Lowery
July 30, 1990
After the breakup of Camper Van Beethoven, former frontman David Lowery ended up in LA as "totally a lost soul," in his words. In this transitional period, he reconnected with Deirdre, who invited him onto "SNAP!" as a guest DJ on the evening of July 30, 1990. Selections include The Chills, Eleventh Dream Day, Yo La Tengo, and The Silos.
Playlist:
Big Dipper — "The Bony Knees of Nothing"
The Chills — "Submarine Bells"
Souled American — "Rise Above It"
The Silos — "The Only Story I Tell"
Daniel Lanois — "O Marie"
Nothing Painted Blue — "In An Ames Room"
Eleventh Dream Day — "Testify"
The Buzzcocks — "Something's Gone Wrong Again"
Yo La Tengo — "Did I Tell You"
The Replacements — "Unsatisfied"
H.P. Zinker — "Dancing Days"