Dwight Yoakam & The Babylonian Cowboys

JULY 30, 1986

Among the more uproarious of SNAP sessions, Dwight Yoakam brought his merry band of Babylonian Cowboys to SNAP in July 1986. In addition to playing a full set of rip-roaring country and bluegrass, Yoakam and his band engage Deirdre in a stream of relentless banter and convivial shit-talking. One for the books.

Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns.

LINEUP:


Dwight Yoakam (Guitar, Vocals)
Pete Anderson (Lead Guitar)
Brantley Kearns (Fiddle)
JD Foster (Bass)
Jeff Donavan (Drums)

TECHNICAL CREDITS:

Engineer: Geoff Sykes
Host: Deirdre O’Donoghue

Performed live on Deirdre O'Donoghue's "SNAP"
KCRW FM | Los Angeles