Everything But The Girl touched down only briefly on U.S. soil while touring behind their 1985 album, "Love Not Money." The morning after their show at the Palace Theatre, Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt joined Deirdre in a conference room at Warner Bros. Records in Burbank. They talk about the need for women's voices in songwriting, reproducing their music in a live context, and the best way to embed a political message in a pop song.