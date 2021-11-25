In the ‘80s, Austin was a beacon in the American musical underground, home to some of the most uncompromising and proudly regional music around. Few bands of the era were as beloved (by those who knew them) as Glass Eye. Formed around the nucleus of vocalist/songwriters Kathy McCarty (guitar) and Brian Beattie (bass), the quartet released a string of brilliant, jagged, and tightly-wound “avant-pop” albums before disbanding in 1993. On this episode of “SNAP!” from July 11, 1988, the band gives Deirdre a whistle-stop tour of their new album, “Bent By Nature,” including a command performance of the droning and obsessive track, “Dimsey Naish.”