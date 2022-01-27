One of Australia's most beloved bands, The Go-Betweens, were on the brink of Stateside success with their sixth album, 1988's "16 Lovers Lane." The lead single, "Streets of Your Town," was an instant classic on American college radio.

The band played live on "SNAP!" on November 10, 1988, and returned two days later for a sprawling and good-natured chat with Deirdre. Band members Grant McLennan, Robert Forster, and Amanda Brown discussed their home country's influence on their music, the genesis of the album's title, and how they wrote that hit song.