After the final splintering of The Clash in 1986, Joe Strummer seemed to be a man in search of something new. He spent the remainder of the decade working in film as an actor, writer, and soundtrack producer. He worked for a time with former bandmate Mick Jones's Big Audio Dynamite and rounded out the decade with a disastrous solo album, "Earthquake Weather."

In 1990, Strummer began his long alliance with The Pogues, producing their new album, "Hell's Ditch." He stopped by "SNAP!" on September 6, 1990, to preview a few tracks and to discuss the making of the album, the genius of Mojo Nixon, and taking his kids to Santa Monica Pier.