Talking Heads’ 1984 film, “Stop Making Sense,” has long been regarded by critics and fans alike as one of the greatest concert films ever made. Director Jonathan Demme dropped in on Deirdre for a guest DJ set while the film was still in theaters. Demme sat in for SNAP! No. 172 on November 8, 1984, spinning a wild selection of his favorite music and discussing the making of the now-iconic film. (We won’t spoil his choices for you.)