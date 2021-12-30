On May 10, 1991, Deirdre met up with Julian Cope backstage at the Kilburn National Club in northwest London. Cope was at the Kilburn to film an episode of "Friday at the Dome" for Channel 4 Television.

Deirdre had been sent at the behest of Karen Glauber for a print piece in HITS Magazine (the provenance of that final piece is unknown). Julian and Deirdre discussed his new album, "Peggy Suicide," the duty of the artist in society, and John Peel.