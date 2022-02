Michelle T. Clinton is a pioneering LA poet who was most active in the late 1980s and 1990s. She identified with what she called the “post-nationalist political artists’ community in Los Angeles,” which included fellow poets like Wanda Coleman, Sesshu Foster, and Ruben Martinez. In June 1984, Clinton appeared on “SNAP!” to perform a sequence of poems, including “Did She Bleed,” “High Blood/Pressure,” and “I Wanna Be Black.”